Shedeur Sanders Passed Over In 2025 NFL Draft First Round
Shedeur Sanders Passed Over In 2025 NFL Draft First Round, X Reacts #ShedeurSanders
Shedeur Sanders was one of the many professional football hopefuls awaiting to hear his name called during the first round of the NFL Draft. However, Shedeur Sanders was not among those selected, and fans on social media are debating why NFL teams passed on the quarterback. Shedeur Sanders, 23, is the son of NFL legend Deion Sanders and played under his father at both Jackson State University and the University of Colorado. In a league that covets the position of quarterback, it remains baffling to some observers why Sanders was passed over despite solid numbers in a winning season last year at Colorado.
From what we gleaned from chatter on X, it appears that some felt that Sanders’ confident attitude, no doubt inspired by his father, might have been considered too brash for some NFL general managers, and there could be other factors at play. Others are suggesting that Sanders is not a complete quarterback, in particular, the fact that he took a lot of hits while remaining too long in the pocket. Sanders is taking the first-round snub in stride, sharing a video statement on his YouTube page, which has been clipped up for social media. In the chat, Sanders displayed more of that winning bravado that he’s become known for and said that the supposed snub, as some are saying it was, shouldn’t have happened. The second round of the NFL Draft kicks off today at 7 PM ET. On X, the reactions to Shedeur Sanders being skipped over in the first round of the draft. — Photo: Brooke Sutton / Getty
