Skullcandy Kicks off Pride Month With Inequality Crusher Wireless Headphones

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Skullcandy’s latest headphones, the Inequality Crusher, are right on time for the beginning of LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

Wednesday (June.1), Skullcandy unveiled its latest collaboration with ongoing partner To Write Love on Her Arms, the Inequality Crusher wireless headphones. To Write Love on Her Arms is a nonprofit movement dedicated to presenting hope and finding help for people struggling with depression, addiction, self-injury, and suicide.

The limited-edition Inequality Crusher headphones allow wearers to make a bold statement while enjoying their favorite tunes, podcasts, or movies, thanks to its vibrant design that celebrates all love, all the time, and not just Pride Month.

“The LGBTQIA+ community faces higher-than-average rates of depression, PTSD, and anxiety disorder. This reality, coupled with Skullcandy’s support of equal rights for all, is why this collaboration with To Write Love on Her Arms is so important to us,” said Jessica Klodnicki, Chief Marketing Officer, Skullcandy. “The limited-edition Inequality Crusher celebrates all love, all year. We’re proud to do our part by raising awareness, enabling resources, and expressing unconditional love and support for the LGBTQIA+ community.”

The Inequality Crusher headphones are also a part of SkullCandy’s year-long Find Your Frequency brand campaign. This month Skullcandy will highlight “expression” with Alice Longyu Gao, a Chinese-born multidisciplinary emerging artist, singer-songwriter, performer, and DJ leading the celebration.

The Inequality Crusher is Skullcandy’s best wireless headphone model and features:

40 hours total battery + Rapid Charge

Crusher adjustable Sensory Bass

Personal Sound via Skullcandy App

Call, track, and volume control via touch controls

‘Built-in Tile Finding Technology

Flat-folding and collapsible

The Inequality Crushers cost $209.99, and a portion of the proceeds from each purchase goes toward To Write Love on Her Arms fund LGBTQIA+ mental health programs. The Inequality Crusher headphones are also a part of SkullCandy’s “The Workshop,” which features other collaborations. You can check them all out by heading here.

Hit the gallery below for more photos of Skullcandy’s Inequality Crusher headphones.

—

Photo: Skullcandy / Skullcandy Inequality Crusher