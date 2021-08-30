You Know The Vobbs: Snoh Aalegra Shoots Down Joe Budden Dating Rumors

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans of The Joe Budden Podcast are well aware that the mercurial and wildly polarizing host is a huge fan of songstress Snoh Aalegra. After a photo of the pair was snapped at a public event, dating rumors were sparked but Aalegra shut down the claims with a directly worded tweet to the fans.

Budden posted a photo of him and Aalegra speaking at the event with the caption reading, “And lemme tell you another thing about pianos…..(she’s not for play!!)”

The photo depicts a suited-up Joe Budden leaning into Aalegra’s ear and appears to be explaining something, but folks online don’t need much to work with these days. The reaction to the photo prompted some responses on Budden’s Instagram page and also moved Aalegra herself to issue a tweet to clarify the facts.

“So I run in to Joe Budden and speak to him for 10 seconds at an event, A pic was taken, and now ppl say we are dating ??????? You guys are actually insane. Get a life!” Aalegra tweeted early Sunday morning (August 29).

Because Twitter is almost always on joke time, the slander began to swell up at Budden’s expense with many remarking on his outfit choices over the years and his love of fedoras. As it stands, Budden was hatless in the most recent photo that has everyone talking but folks still need to get their jokes off no matter what.

Budden hasn’t taken to Twitter to address the rumors nor does it appear he’ll do so. At any rate, we’ve got a handful of reactions from Twitter regarding the photo and Aalegra’s tweet below.

Photo: Getty