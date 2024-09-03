Subscribe
Sony Pulls 'Concord' After Two Weeks, Will Issue Refunds

Sony Pulls ‘Concord’ Following Disastrous Launch & Will Offer Refunds, Gamers Collectively Say “Holy Sh*t

Published on September 3, 2024
This news shouldn’t surprise anyone, but it’s also still shocking. Concord is going offline… for now. In a stunning move, Sony announced Firewalk Studios’ hero shooter Concord is no longer available for purchase following a disastrous launch on PS5 and PC on August 23.
Ryan Ellis, game director at Firewalk Studio, announced the decision in a post on the PlayStation Blog. In it, he tells players that “aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended.”
“Concord fans — we’ve been listening closely to your feedback since the launch of Concord on PlayStation 5 and PC and want to thank everyone who has joined the journey aboard the Northstar,” Ellis wrote in the post. “Your support and the passionate community that has grown around the game has meant the world to us.” “However, while many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended. Therefore, at this time, we have decided to take the game offline beginning September 6, 2024, and explore options, including those that will better reach our players.” The writing was on the wall for Concord due to its shockingly low player count at launch and poor reception. Per Polygon, less than 700 people were playing the game during launch weekend. According to SteamDB, the number of concurrent players only went down, and as of Tuesday, only 30 people were playing the game.

Concord Players Are Getting A Rare Refund From PlayStation

The game is no longer available for purchase today, and PS5 and PC will be issued a full refund. “If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method,” Ellis said in the post. Refund instructions:

Steam Store – Steam Store will refund players who bought the game over the coming days. Steam will send confirmation of the refund once it has been processed.

Epic Games Store – Epic Games Store will refund players who bought the game over the coming days and will contact each customer directly to confirm that the refund has been processed.

Other retailer refunds – For customers who have purchased a physical copy at a retailer location outside of PlayStation directly, please refer to the refund process of the retailer you purchased it from to obtain your refund.

Per IGN, Concord sold around 25,000 copies, according to estimates. PlayStation notes that players can no longer access the game once getting a refund. As you can imagine, video game X is reacting to the news. Reactions range from shock to not being surprised to compassion for the team at Firewalk Studios.
Damn. We hope Firewalk Studios can get the game in playing shape and turn this colossal mess into a success story. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.

