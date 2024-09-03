Sony Pulls ‘Concord’ Following Disastrous Launch & Will Offer Refunds, Gamers Collectively Say “Holy Sh*t

Sony Pulls 'Concord' After Two Weeks, Will Issue Refunds
Concord Players Are Getting A Rare Refund From PlayStationThe game is no longer available for purchase today, and PS5 and PC will be issued a full refund. “If you purchased the game for PlayStation 5 from the PlayStation Store or PlayStation Direct, a refund will be issued back to your original payment method,” Ellis said in the post. Refund instructions:
Steam Store – Steam Store will refund players who bought the game over the coming days. Steam will send confirmation of the refund once it has been processed.
Epic Games Store – Epic Games Store will refund players who bought the game over the coming days and will contact each customer directly to confirm that the refund has been processed.
Other retailer refunds – For customers who have purchased a physical copy at a retailer location outside of PlayStation directly, please refer to the refund process of the retailer you purchased it from to obtain your refund.Per IGN, Concord sold around 25,000 copies, according to estimates. PlayStation notes that players can no longer access the game once getting a refund. As you can imagine, video game X is reacting to the news. Reactions range from shock to not being surprised to compassion for the team at Firewalk Studios. Damn. We hope Firewalk Studios can get the game in playing shape and turn this colossal mess into a success story. Until then, you can see more reactions in the gallery below.
