Sonya Massey's Fatal Shooting Sparks Social Media Outrage
SAY HER NAME: X Flooded With Outrage After Body-Cam Footage of Sonya Massey’s Murder At The Hands of Police Is Released
Per CNN:
In the footage, deputy Sean Grayson and another deputy speak calmly with Massey in her home when she goes to the stove to turn off a pot of boiling water. She then picks up the pot and the other deputy steps back, “away from your hot steaming water,” he says.
“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” she says in response.
“Huh?” the deputy says.
“I rebuke you in the name of Jesus,” she repeats.
“You better f**king not or I swear to God I’ll f**king shoot you in the f**king face,” Grayson says.
He then draws his firearm and points it at her, and she ducks and says, “I’m sorry” while lifting the pot, the video shows.
“Drop the f**king pot!” both deputies yell.
Three shots are heard. After a few seconds of silence, one deputy says “shots fired” and calls for emergency medical services.
“Dude, I’m not taking f**king boiling water to the f**king head. And look, it came right to our feet, too,” Grayson says.
Minutes after the shooting, Grayson speaks to another law enforcement figure. “She had boiling water and came at me with boiling water,” he says in the video. “She said she was going to rebuke me in the name of Jesus and came at (me) with boiling water.”
The Outrage Is Loud & Clear On Social MediaThe release of the video comes two weeks after the fatal shooting and days after Grayson was charged with Massey’s death. A grand jury indicted Grayson, 30, on three counts of first-degree murder and one count each of aggravated battery with a firearm and official misconduct. According to court records, he entered a plea of not guilty. As expected, the outrage about this latest death of a Black person at the hands of law enforcement is very loud on social media. “A Black woman in her own home called 911 due to a burglar in her home. This officer came in and shot her and refused for his partner to render aid to her. Say her name: Sonya Massey. Don’t remain silent. Stand up for her and fight. This should not have happened…,” one user on X, formerly Twitter, wrote. Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump wrote on X, “Violence against Black women MUST STOP! We must demand FULL JUSTICE for Sonya Massey!” President Biden and Vice President Harris condemned the shooting, calling on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
18.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash