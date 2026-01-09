Subscribe
Sony’s Wants Your PS5 & Dualsense Controller To “Take Over” Your Living Room With Its New Hyperpop Collection

Published on January 9, 2026
Sony has added some “pop” literally to your PS5 console and DualSense controller with its new Hyperpop Collection.

We usually get subtle console covers and DualSense controller designs, but Sony decided to go bold with its Hyperpop Collection.

The collection features eye-catching PlayStation 5 covers and DualSense controllers blessed with neon and glossy black finishes.

The Hyperpop Collection arrives officially on March 12 in three distinct colorways, Techno Red, Remix Green, and Rhythm Blue, drawing inspiration from the RGB ecosystems that PC gamers love to utilize in their favorite gaming accessories.

Designers  Leo Cardoso and Sae Kobayashi spoke about the collection via the PlayStation Blog, adding:

“We’re cranking the volume all the way up with a collection that doesn’t just stand out, it takes over the room. Inspired by the glow of the RGB lights of your impressive gaming setups, these new colors go LOUD in the best possible way,” said Cardoso.

Kobayashi adds, “A seamless gradient wraps around the front and back of the DualSense, finished in a high-gloss coat that makes the colors POP more than ever. The console covers are also getting the same glow-up, featuring a subtle hint of transparency.”

As far as pricing, the Hyperpop DualSense controllers will cost $84.99, while the console covers, which are unfortunately limited, will cost $74.99.

Pre-orders for the Hyperpop Collection open on January 16 at 7 am PT/10 am ET via the PlayStation Direct website. 

So if you really want to get your hands on one of those limited console covers, we highly recommend you pre-order one.

You can see more photos of the entire collection below.

