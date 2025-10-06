Subscribe
PS5 Slim With 825 GB of Internal Storage Available In The US

Sony Sneakingly Drops New PS5 Slim Model

The new model features 825GB of internal SSD storage, instead of the 1TB, and it first went on sale in Europe before finally reaching US markets via the US PlayStation Direct website. 

Published on October 6, 2025

RICHARD A. BROOKS / PS5 Slim

While Xbox’s console-making days are reportedly numbered, Sony is quietly putting out new PS5 models.

Sony has quietly released an updated version of the all-digital PS5 Slim, which features less memory than the original slim model. 

Even with reduced internal storage, the new model, which is in the “CFI-2100 model group – slim,” still costs $499.99. 

The drop in internal storage isn’t the only change. YouTuber Austin Evans opened up the console, revealing new matte black parts as well as some other internal tweaks. 

The 2100-series PS5 Slim, which features 1TB of storage, remains available and includes a disc drive, priced at $549.99. 

You can also still score the $749.99 PS5 Pro with 2TB of storage.

The updated PS5 Slim follows the PlayStation’s price increase of $50 in the US, attributed to a “challenging economic environment.”

Sony appears to be in the driver’s seat right now, as the console wars, if you still believe that was still happening, have officially come to an end following a plethora of bad news from Xbox, especially after learning that Costco is no longer selling Series X or Series S consoles.

