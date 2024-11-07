The Consensus On The PS5 Pro Is: A Significant Performance Boost, But No Need To Rush & Buy… Yet

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

2025 Will Be The Real Test For The PS5 Pro

It’s Impressive, But The Price Point Is Eyewatering

Powerful, But Not Essential

The PS5 Pro is set to be where I play the vast majority of new releases for the rest of this console generation thanks to its unrivaled play experience. If you’re also the type of player who wants the best visuals and performance regardless of the cost, then I’d have no qualms about recommending the PS5 Pro. But more budget-conscious console players shouldn’t feel despondent about being stuck with a technically inferior machine. The PS5 Pro is a powerful upgrade to an already excellent console, but it’s not an essential buy at this price.”

The PS5 Pro Is A Niche Product For Now

So, the consensus is that if you have a base PS5, you are good and don’t need to rush to get a PS5 Pro. While it is a significant boost in performance, waiting until games fully take advantage of the new hardware is a safe bet.