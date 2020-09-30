HHW Gaming: Peter Parker In ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man: Remastered’ Gets A Facelift, Gamer’s Spidey Senses Are Tingling

PS5 and the remastered version of the hit PS4 game Marvel’s Spider-Man haven’t even dropped yet, but the buzz surrounding the game is deafening.

Since the announcement of PS5’s price, release date, and the whole preorder struggle, Sony has heard nothing but complaints regarding its next generation in gaming. Next to not being able to secure a PS5 preorder, many gamers were not too pleased to learn that Spider-Man: Miles Morales, which was initially thought to be a PS5 exclusive, will also swing its way onto PS4 consoles.

Once the noise died down on that issue, another one arose after gamers learned that even if you own Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4, you will not be able to upgrade to the PS5 remastered version of the game for free. Which understandably is a bummer but, at the same time, makes sense because the game was rebuilt from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5’s powerful new specs.

Trying to appease those folks who are not thrilled with they are learning about the game, Insomniac shared new details about Peter Parker’s remastered adventure on the PS5. Insomniac showed off some impressive game stills and announced that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man costume from the Amazing Spider-Man films will now be in the game.

What really caught the eye of Spidey fans immediately Peter Parker’s facelift. Model, Ben Jordan, who just happens to look a lot like the current MCU version of our favorite neighborhood Spider-Man, Tom Holland, was given the job of virtual Peter Parker.

Old Pete vs new Pete pic.twitter.com/9yicgqZU0S — Nibel (@Nibellion) September 30, 2020

If Tom needed a stand-in, he’s definitely got one in Jordan.

In their explanation for the change, Insomniac Games explained that Ben Jordan’s face is a “better match” for Peter Parker/Spider-Man voice actor Yuri Lowenthal’s facial captures.

The sudden change, of course, garnered some criticism because you know gamers are hard to please and cry about the smallest changes to the games they love. Insomniac creative director Bryan Intihar felt he had to address the decision and stated in a tweet:

“Today’s news about the new Peter Parker face model has surprised some of you, and we at Insomniac totally understand your reaction. Heck, it even took me awhile to get used to Peter’s new look. But as we discussed the franchise’s future and moving to the PS5, it quickly became apparent that delivering even more believable-looking characters made finding a better facial match for actor Yuri Lowenthal — who we all love as Peter — a necessity.”

“We care as much about this character as your attachment to him, so please know we didn’t make this decision/change lightly. As we did throughout the development of Marvel’s Spider-Man, we’ll continue to read your comments, listen, and always be looking or ways to improve every facet of the game. At the same time, I hope you can trust us that this decision is what we feel is best for the future of the franchise and our upcoming goals for this beloved Marvel character.”

Keep in mind these are probably the same people who weren’t happy when Marvel’s Avengers was first announced and that it would NOT feature the likeness of the actors from the Marvel Cinematic Universe films.

You can’t please everybody. You can peep the responses to Peter Parker’s new look in the gallery below.

—

Photo: Insomniac Games / Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered