Stephen A. Smith Says He Has “No Choice” But To Consider A Run For President, X Wholeheartedly Disagrees With Him

The internet is screaming at Stephen A. Smith that no one wants him to run for president.Stephen A. Smith is growing increasingly bored with dropping sports hot takes and being mad at LeBron James. He is now setting his sights on the world of politics, as he has been making appearances on Fox News, The View, and NewsNation to express his disdain for the current Democratic party and Republicans, especially Donald Trump.Appearing on This Week on ABC, Smith told co-host Jonathan Karl that he is so fed up with Democrats that he has “no choice” but to consider a run for the White House.“I have no choice, because I’ve had elected officials, and I’m not going to give their names, elected officials coming up to me. I’ve had folks who are pundits come up to me. I’ve had folks that got a lot of money, billionaires and others that have talked to me about exploratory committees and things of that nature. I’m not a politician. I’ve never had a desire to be a politician,” Smtih said. Smith claims that numerous people are, including his pastor, have come up to him, suggesting that he should run.

“Here’s the reality: People, literally people, have walked up to me, including my own pastor, for crying out loud, who has said to me, ‘You don’t know what God has planned for you. At least show the respect to the people who believe in you, who respect you, who believe that you can make a difference in this country, to leave the door open for any possibilities some to three years down the line.’ And that’s what I’ve decided to do.”

Social Media Does Not Want Stephen A. Smith To Run For President

I’m at the gym where Fox News is on. The headline says “

Stephen

A

.

Smith

leaves door open for

a

2028 presidential bid.” My first reaction: Who? So I look him up,” one user on X wrote.

Dear

This country cannot afford another TV personality. Please save your BS for TV and radio.”

If you vote for

Stephen

A

Smith

in an type of presidential race, somebody gotta shoot you in both hands dawg,” another post read.