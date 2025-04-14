Stephen A. Smith Slammed On X For Presidential Ambitions
Stephen A. Smith Says He Has “No Choice” But To Consider A Run For President, X Wholeheartedly Disagrees With Him
“Here’s the reality: People, literally people, have walked up to me, including my own pastor, for crying out loud, who has said to me, ‘You don’t know what God has planned for you. At least show the respect to the people who believe in you, who respect you, who believe that you can make a difference in this country, to leave the door open for any possibilities some to three years down the line.’ And that’s what I’ve decided to do.”
Social Media Does Not Want Stephen A. Smith To Run For PresidentFollowing the segment, folks have hopped on X, formerly Twitter to ask WHO are these people telling screaming Stephen to run for president and to let the First Take host that no one with an ounce of common sense wants him to run for the highest office in the land. “I’m at the gym where Fox News is on. The headline says “Stephen A. Smith leaves door open for a 2028 presidential bid.” My first reaction: Who? So I look him up,” one user on X wrote. Author Dan Winslow wrote, “Dear @stephenasmith This country cannot afford another TV personality. Please save your BS for TV and radio.” “If you vote for Stephen A Smith in an type of presidential race, somebody gotta shoot you in both hands dawg,” another post read. Yeah, so basically, no, we don’t need a another loud mouth celebrity to be president. You can see more reactions from the gallery below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Stories From Our Partners
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash