STIIIZY To Open Flagship Store In DTLA, Combining Cannabis, Arts & Fashion

If you’ve been privy to the booming cannabis industry across California, you’ve probably come across the STIIIZY brand in your travels. As one of the emerging leaders in the space, STIIIZY is set to open a new flagship retail store that aims to combine cannabis, fashion, and culture all under one roof.

Founded by James Kim, STIIIZY has always fashioned itself as having a pulse of what direction the culture is swinging at the moment. The new 6,5000 sq. ft store will be housed in DTLA’s Art’s District, already a prime location for the fashionable and savvy. With artwork from Los Angeles native Retna, STIIIZY will also serve as an art gallery for local artists.

As California is both able to provide medical and recreational marijuana to the public, the store will also feature STIIIZY’s brand of cannabis products along with other brands as well for those of age and of need.

STIIIZY’s grand opening takes place Saturday, August 24 with a massive rollout of freebies and gifts for the few 100 people to walk through the doors, along with an opportunity to peruse STIIIZY x Zumies’s apparel line. Doors open at 12PM PST.

—

Photo: STIIIZY