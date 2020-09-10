HHW Gaming: Stormzy In ‘Watch Dogs: Legion’ & Other Announcements From Ubisofts’ #Ubiforward Presentation

Following up its first Ubiforward presentation back in July, Ubisoft is back with more announcements that gamers should be excited about.
Ubisoft is poised to have a big year thanks to a slate of big-name titles coming to current and next-generation video game consoles. Thursday (Sept.10), the video game studio held its second Ubiforward virtual event. During the presentation, more details were shared about the upcoming games Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Watch Dogs Legion, Far Cry 6, and Immortals Fenyx Rising, formerly known as Gods and Monsters.
There were also some surprises as well. It was revealed that rapper from across the pond, Stormzy, will be featured in Watch Dogs: Legion in a big way. He will be premiering a new song and video through the game and will have a “Fall on My Enemies” mission in the game.
We also saw the return of two fan-favorite games. Ubisoft announced that Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time is coming back in a full remake and Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is returning with a “complete edition.”
—
Photo: Ubisoft / Watch Dogs: Legion
1. Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake: Ubisoft Forward Segment
Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake is built from the ground-up and looks even better. The game will serve as Ubisoft’s first remake ever and arrives on January 21, 2021.
2. Immortals Fenyx Rising: Official World Premiere Trailer
The game that was formally known as Gods and Monsters is now called Immortals Fenyx Rising. The adventure game that will have players taking on the role of a fully customizable hero who is on a mission to help the gods take on the baddest titan of them all. The game drops on December 3, 2020. Oh, and Google Stadia owners will get to play the game before launch, thanks to a free playable demo.
3. Riders Republic: Cinematic Premiere
Hey extreme sports fans, have you been dreaming about an open-world game that caters specifically to you? Well, Ubisoft has heard you and announced Riders Republic. The forthcoming title is described as a massively multiplayer sports game. It will have players traveling across the United States and competing in a series of extreme sports like downhill biking, snowboarding, and more. The game arrives February 25, 2021.
4. Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game Complete Edition Trailer
Scott Pilgrim is back! Team up with friends to battle your way through waves of formidable enemies to fight for love. Share health and coins, compete in mini-games like Dodgeball, and challenge each other to an epic-last-one-standing duel. The Complete Edition, which includes Knives Chau and Wallace Wells downloadable content, will be available Holiday 2020 on PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices, Nintendo Switch™ system, Stadia, Windows PC, and UPLAY+.
5. Tom Clancy’s The Division 2: The Summit Preview Trailer
On September 22, The Summit game mode makes its debut. In this new replayable challenge, agents make their way up a 100-story skyscraper to take on progressively difficult foes and earn increasingly better rewards. Start your climb to the top when Season 3 of Warlords of New York begins on September 22.
6. Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Red Patriot Trailer
Trey Stone enlists Raven’s Rocks, a Russian separatist group, and their agents, the Bodarks, to plan attacks on US soil. Nomad is assigned a simple mission: take down everyone involved in Stone’s plan. Red Patriot will offer a branching storyline and optional mission objectives. All players will get access to two free missions and can purchase the full adventure afterward, but Year 1 Pass owners can play the adventure’s 10 missions in full. Upon completing missions, players will unlock 26 high-quality rewards.
7. Watch Dogs: Legion: Recruitment Explained | Ubisoft Forward 2020
Recruit the whole damn city if you like – from weirdos to grannies, London is calling. Watch the new trailer now!
8. Rainbow Six Siege: Shadow Legacy Launch Trailer
Our favorite covert operative back, but unfortunately not in a new Splinter Cell…yet. Ubisoft announced that Sam Fisher will be coming to Rainbow Six Siege as a new operator as part of the Operation Shadow Legacy update. Oh, and he is available in the game NOW.
9. For Honor: Resistance Story Trailer
The Order of Horkos has imposed a regime of terror. But in the most desperate times, a spark of rebellion is all you need to bring back hope… Year 4 Season 3 Resistance is available on September 17th, 2020!