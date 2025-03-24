Joe Biden and J.Lo to our faves Nicole Ari Parker, Danielle Brooks, and Nia Long. They weren’t just there for the legendary Denzel Washington holding down the lead role, but also for Atlanta’s very own Kandi Burruss, who produced the show. Related Stories André 3000 Rocked A Piano On His Back & More Met Gala Hip-Hop Flexes

Michael Jackson Biopic Update: Reports Say Two Movies, Delayed Release

Denzel Washington & Jake Gyllenhaal’s “Othello” Is Broadway’s Hottest Ticket Brining In A Record $2.8 Million Kandi Burrus Slays In Style Wearing Christian Siriano Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy. Danielle Brooks stunned in a curve-hugging number featuring an abstract black chain-link print on a creamy base. Her glam was flawless, with big, voluminous curls giving goddess vibes and makeup that popped just right. Nia Long kept it chic and effortlessly fly in an all-black moment. She rocked an oversized mini dress with statement sleeves and paired it with sheer tights and stilettos that said, “Yes, legs!” The black clutch and subtle jewelry elevated the look, reminding us why she’s forever style goals. Ariana DeBose, Blair Underwood, Spike Lee, Keenan Thompson, Deborah Cox, also came through and delivered. Style Gallery: Broadway’s Othello Opening Night Brings Out Black Hollywood’s Finest Broadway was giving life this past weekend as Othello opened Sunday, March 23, at the Barrymore Theater in New York City. And honey, trust—everybody who’s anybody pulled up.The red carpet was serving serious looks! Stars from everywhere came through, from former presidentandto ourand. They weren’t just there for the legendaryholding down the lead role, but also for Atlanta’s very own, who produced the show.A-listers didn’t just show up to see the play – they did so in style. The red carpet shined with trend and fashion, just like the glitz and glam of award shows. We were gagging at all of the style moments.Producer Kandi slayed like the woman of the night. She wore an over-the-top, sheer black wrapped Christian Siriano gown. The gown featured a halter-style top, strapless design, and a dramatic oval-shaped skirt.stunned in a curve-hugging number featuring an abstract black chain-link print on a creamy base. Her glam was flawless, with big, voluminous curls giving goddess vibes and makeup that popped just right.kept it chic and effortlessly fly in an all-black moment. She rocked an oversized mini dress with statement sleeves and paired it with sheer tights and stilettos that said, “Yes, legs!” The black clutch and subtle jewelry elevated the look, reminding us why she’s forever style goals.The fashion on this carpet showed us drama isn’t just for the stage—it’s all about making a statement everywhere you go. Other celebs like, also came through and delivered. Othello runs until June 8, giving us plenty of time to catch these Broadway vibes. Scroll on to peep more looks that gave us life on opening night!

1. Sherri Shepherd Source: Getty Sherri Shepherd arrived to the opening night in a soft demure look we love. Pairing a cream top with a cream skirt, the talk show hosts masters monochromatic fashion while showing off her slim figure. With sleek hair and natural makeup, Sherri is killing it.

2. Angela Bassett Source: Getty Angela Bassett gave everything we didn’t even know we needed in a lush deep-red satin suit. She paired her relaxed-fit blazer and pants combo with a sleek sheer top and a slim black belt, pulling it all together with matching burgundy pumps. Angela’s smoky makeup and laid-back waves just made it all look so effortless.

3. Tamron Hall Source: Getty We love a dusty rose moment and Tamron Hall shows why. The talk show host and former anchor dazzles on the Othello carpet in a midi-length ruched dress in dusty rose. On top of the dress she wore a stunning print statement duster. Matching the light pink color of her dress with the soft shade of her eye shadow, Tamron makes a flawless statement.

4. Kimber Elayne Sprawl Source: Getty Kimber Elayne Sprawl made Othello’s red carpet her runway in this look. Posing for cameras, she looked stunning in this short-sleeved black sheath dress with dramatic circle feather cut-outs. Yes, honey, slay the girls! poses at the opening night after party for “Othello” on Broadway at Tavern on The Green on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,theatrical performance,after party,broadway – manhattan,premiere event,tavern on the green

5. Colman Domingo Source: Getty Colman Domingo attended the night of Othello living up to his “Mr. Red Carpet nickname. He was the “life of the party” in a casual tan suit wih a dark grey tie. Cool black rimmed sunglasses with orange lenses added a fresh factor to the evening look.

6. Ariana DeBose Source: Getty Ariana DeBose stepped onto the carpet bringing all the bold energy in a bright red gown with delicate silver accents on the straps. With pockets (because, hello—practicality and style!), Ariana’s look was fun, fresh, and flirty. A classic pixie cut and glowing makeup sealed the deal.

7. Denzel Washington Source: Getty Denzel Washington owns this laid-back red carpet look. He keeps it cool and classic in a relaxed black suit and tee combo, paired with sneakers. The look is effortlessly confident and worthy of an icon such as Denzel.