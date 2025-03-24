Style Gallery: Broadway’s Othello Opening Night Brings Out Black Hollywood’s Finest

Broadway's Othello Opening Night Brings Out Black Hollywood
Kandi Burrus Slays In Style Wearing Christian SirianoProducer Kandi slayed like the woman of the night. She wore an over-the-top, sheer black wrapped Christian Siriano gown. The gown featured a halter-style top, strapless design, and a dramatic oval-shaped skirt. Danielle Brooks stunned in a curve-hugging number featuring an abstract black chain-link print on a creamy base. Her glam was flawless, with big, voluminous curls giving goddess vibes and makeup that popped just right. Nia Long kept it chic and effortlessly fly in an all-black moment. She rocked an oversized mini dress with statement sleeves and paired it with sheer tights and stilettos that said, “Yes, legs!” The black clutch and subtle jewelry elevated the look, reminding us why she’s forever style goals. The fashion on this carpet showed us drama isn’t just for the stage—it’s all about making a statement everywhere you go. Other celebs like Ariana DeBose, Blair Underwood, Spike Lee, Keenan Thompson, Deborah Cox, also came through and delivered.
1. Sherri Shepherd
Sherri Shepherd arrived to the opening night in a soft demure look we love. Pairing a cream top with a cream skirt, the talk show hosts masters monochromatic fashion while showing off her slim figure. With sleek hair and natural makeup, Sherri is killing it.
2. Angela Bassett
Angela Bassett gave everything we didn’t even know we needed in a lush deep-red satin suit. She paired her relaxed-fit blazer and pants combo with a sleek sheer top and a slim black belt, pulling it all together with matching burgundy pumps. Angela’s smoky makeup and laid-back waves just made it all look so effortless.
3. Tamron Hall
We love a dusty rose moment and Tamron Hall shows why. The talk show host and former anchor dazzles on the Othello carpet in a midi-length ruched dress in dusty rose. On top of the dress she wore a stunning print statement duster. Matching the light pink color of her dress with the soft shade of her eye shadow, Tamron makes a flawless statement.
4. Kimber Elayne Sprawl
Kimber Elayne Sprawl made Othello’s red carpet her runway in this look. Posing for cameras, she looked stunning in this short-sleeved black sheath dress with dramatic circle feather cut-outs. Yes, honey, slay the girls! poses at the opening night after party for “Othello” on Broadway at Tavern on The Green on March 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage) vertical,color image,photography,arts culture and entertainment,usa,new york city,theatrical performance,after party,broadway – manhattan,premiere event,tavern on the green
5. Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo attended the night of Othello living up to his “Mr. Red Carpet nickname. He was the “life of the party” in a casual tan suit wih a dark grey tie. Cool black rimmed sunglasses with orange lenses added a fresh factor to the evening look.
6. Ariana DeBose
Ariana DeBose stepped onto the carpet bringing all the bold energy in a bright red gown with delicate silver accents on the straps. With pockets (because, hello—practicality and style!), Ariana’s look was fun, fresh, and flirty. A classic pixie cut and glowing makeup sealed the deal.
7. Denzel Washington
Denzel Washington owns this laid-back red carpet look. He keeps it cool and classic in a relaxed black suit and tee combo, paired with sneakers. The look is effortlessly confident and worthy of an icon such as Denzel.
8. Nicole Ari Parker
Nicole Ari Parker’s look is a mix between sophisticated edge with comfy couture. The And Just Like That star rocks a black leather dress and tights with an oversized cream and black dress. Her hair is slightly tousled and fab.
Style Gallery: Broadway's Othello Opening Night Brings Out Black Hollywood's Finest was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
