Supreme , The North Face
Supreme x The North Face Spring 2019 Collection [Photos]

Posted 16 hours ago

Another year, another Supreme x The North Face collab is on deck. This time it’s the Denali jacket, Mountain Park and other items of clout that gets retrofitted with the streetwear staple’s branding.

The Spring 2019 collection contains a Mountain Parka, a Denali Fleece Jacket, Mountain Pants, a Duffle Bag, an organizer, a Horizon Breeze Hat, 6-Panel Hat and a Denali Fleece Blanket. There will be hypebeasts able to finesse every single piece— more power to them.

The Mountain Parka and Mountain Pant, as well asthe hats, feature GORE-TEX so you know that it’s real. The collection will be available in Supreme stores in New York City, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, London and Paris, as well as online, on March 28. Japan gets theirs on March 30.

Check out detailed images below.

