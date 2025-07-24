Taylor Rooks Is Married, Men On X Ask For Privacy As They Weep
Taylor Rooks Shocks Internet With Suprise Marriage, Men That Never Stood A Chance Collectively Weep On X
Taylor Rooks took the internet by surprise when she announced her marriage. On Wednesday night, Rooks stunned her followers, fans, and thirsty men who never stood a chance of bagging her when she dropped an Instagram post revealing she has officially jumped the broom with a mystery man.In another episode of staying low and building, sports journalist
“What a night. This is love,” Rooks wrote in the caption along with a ring emoji while thanking everyone who helped make her wedding day special. In the Instagram carousel, featured photos included Rooks in her wedding gown, the ceremony, and family and friends, which featured multiple athletes and celebrities. The high-profile guest list included “Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagle Saquon Barkley, “rapper” Jack Harlow, Kevin Durant, Tinashe, Draymond Green, Lala, recently engaged couple Coco Jones and Donovan Mitchell, and Fanatics CEO and founder Michael Rubin. According to GQ Magazine, the ceremony was on the level of Met Gala secrecy because it was a “lavish no-phones and no-posting wedding.” Rooks has been linked to athletes and even former Twitter owner Jack Dorsey, but for the most part, she has kept her personal life under wraps. Not much is known about her husband, but thanks to one of the photos, which includes a peek at the wedding, many of us know his name is Shane. “He is so perfect it’s hard to believe he’s real,” Rooks tells GQ. “His vows moved the entire room to tears. I’m still replaying them over and over in my head.”
The Ladies Are Finding Love, The Men Are WeepingRooks is the latest celebrity to break the hearts of men who never stood a chance on the internet, joining Coco Jones, who will be marrying NBA superstar Donovan Mitchell after accepting his marriage proposal, and Megan Thee Stallion, who is head over heels in love with Dallas Mavericks sharpshooter Klay Thompson. Congrats to Taylor and Shane. Sorry, fellas, but we are laughing at your pain too. You’ll be alright, though. You can see the salty reactions in the gallery below.
