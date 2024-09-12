Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris, MAGA Is BIG Mad
Taylor Swift Endorses Kamala Harris, MAGA Community Is BIG Mad
Kamala Harris for President of the United States As reported by The Verge the music superstar is standing on democratic business. After the conclusion of the presidential debate on Tuesday, September 10, the Tortured Poets Department singer took to Instagram and made it clear that she is casting her vote for Kamala Harris. “Recently I was made aware that AI of ‘me’ falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted to his site. It really conjured up my fears around AI, and the dangers of spreading misinformation,” her caption read. “It brought me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The simplest way to combat misinformation is with the truth.”Taylor Swift is not letting her fans get finessed by artificial intelligence. She has formally endorsed
She went on add that “I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them.” The rest of the post encourages her followers and fans to do their own research on both candidates and reminded everyone to register. Additionally she featured a link that shared more information on where to register by state in her Instagram Story. The post is a reference to some AI generated images Donald Trump shared back in August that depicted Taylor Swift fans wearing “Swifties For Trump” shirts and an image of the songstress wearing an Uncle Sam outfit with the caption “Taylor Wants YOU To VOTE For Donald Trump.” As expected the announcement has many republicans in their feelings. JD Vance responded saying “I don’t think many people are going to be influenced by a billionaire celebrity who I think is disconnected from the interests and the problems of most Americans.” One X user wrote “Who the heck is Taylor Swift? Just another pretty face and half clad body that no one will care about in 10 years when she’s filled with botox and plastic. Just ask Madonna.” You can find more information on how to register to vote here. Check out the reactions to Taylor Swift’s co-sign in the gallery.
