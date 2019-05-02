Taylor Swift’s Struggle Shimmy & Hominy Hip Thrusts At 2019 Billboard Music Awards Gets Ferociously Roasted #Mayochella

Taylor Swift took to the stages of the 2019 Billboard Music Awards and delivered a performance some fans ripped off elements of Beyonce’s stellar “Beychella” showing at Coachella in 2018. With a hilarious hashtag, fans on Twitter are ferociously roasting the pop star’s struggle shimmy and hominy hip thrusts.

With a similar marching band aesthetic, Swift came out to rock her new single “ME!” in the opening segment of the awards show. Immediately, fans on Twitter took notice, most especially the Bey Hive. Since then the airing of the performance, it’s been slander city for the pop princess. Check out the performance in the video clip below.

We’ve combed through the hilarious #Mayochella hashtag and picked out some of our favorite responses below.

Photo: Getty