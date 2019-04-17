Beyoncé Drops Surprise ‘Homecoming: The Live Album’ LP Along With Netflix Doc, Bey Hive Is Lit

Pretty much everything on Twitter today will revolve around Houston superstar Beyoncé, and the Bey Hive won’t let you forget it. The reason being, Queen Bey just dropped a surprise 40-track live album to coincide with the release of a Netflix film that focused on her explosive 2018 Coachella set.

The film Homecoming, and the LP Homecoming: The Live Album has the entire Twitterverse on the edge of the seats and nearly every segment of the trending topics on the social media service is related to Bey. So wrapped up in the fervor of things, even Netflix changed its Twitter handle to BeyFlix, so you know this is a big-time event.

The two-hour, 17-minute film takes viewers behind the scenes of rehearsals for the Coachella set, insight on the creation of the visually arresting moment, and narration from Beyoncé herself.

For the album, fans will be treated to a Destiny’s Child reunion, an appearance from Jay-Z, and J Balvin also shows up. You can check out the trailer for Homecoming and also stream the album below. We’ve also collected some reactions from the Hive as well.

Happy Bey Day!

Photo: Getty