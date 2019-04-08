Netflix Drops Trailer for ‘Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé’ [Video]

Beyoncé set the Internets, and the world, aflame with her soul-stirring, HBCU saluting performances at Coachella in 2018. So it’s only right that its creation be documented in film—and of course, it’s going to be seen on Netflix.

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé is set to premiere on April 17 on the streaming service. The film is being touted as “the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement.”

Good enough for us.

Watch the official trailer below.

—

Photo: Getty