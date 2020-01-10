Teyana Taylor Face Of Jordan Brand’s New Flight Utility Apparel Campaign For Women

Teyana Taylor stays leveling up. The Harlem singer has linked up with Jordan Brand to headline its new Flight Utility apparel campaign.

The capsule collection is inspired by Jordan Brand’s first apparel line and looks to the “future in fearless style” as inspiration. The main item in the collection is a Flight Suit that is complemented by a bomber jacker, utility pant, a hoodie and body suit.

While Taylor gets ogled for her insanely slim frame, the collection is designed to fit a wide range of body types and will also be available in plus sizing.

“Our passionate female audience is asking us for more, and this capsule collection celebrates a higher standard, a competitive spirit and fearless mindset for anyone who has the confidence to fly higher and break boundaries,” says Andrea Perez, GM of Jordan Women’s via a statement. “Jordan Women’s grew triple digits last fiscal year and there is strong excitement from our consumers and key accounts for us to keep reaching new audiences through our Women’s footwear and apparel.”

Coinciding with the collection’s drop is a new colorway of the women’s Jordan Max 200 XX and a women’s ’98 Air Jordan OG. The latter took aesthetic cues from the Air Jordan XIII and had dudes trying to squeeze their feet into the sneakers. Both shoes are available at Jordan.com right now.

The Jordan Women’s Flight Utility Apparel capsule will be available on February 1 at select retail stores and will be available on February 14 on Jordan.com. That’s Valentine’s Day, so get your chips up so your significant other doesn’t give you the side eye.

Check out photos of the collection in the gallery.

