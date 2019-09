Skip Bayless tried it. During a segment of Undisputed, the sports commentator claimed, “They call me Drip Bayless. That’s what they call me on Twitter.”

.@ShannonSharpe: "You got your bling bling, you're drippin out here."@RealSkipBayless: "They call me Drip Bayless. That's what they call me on Twitter." 🤣🤣💪 pic.twitter.com/yenqxq3FjP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) September 20, 2019

Shannon Sharpe clearly spotted the jig. As did Twitter.

So Bayless has been getting unequivocally slander ever since. No one calls this man Drip Bayless, bruh. No one.

If you don’t believe us, peep the hilarious reactions below. Even Tekashi69 makes an appearance—what a time.