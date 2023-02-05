The 2023 Roc Nation Brunch Was Lit, No Food In Sight [Photos]

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It was Grammy Weekend in Los Angeles, which in some circles means an event even more anticipated than the actual Grammy Awards, the Roc Nation Brunch. The annual event went down at a private residence in Bel Air on Saturday, February 4, and once again it featured a who’s who of industry movers and shakers, and the occasional clout chasers who finessed their way in.

Some of the A-listers in attendance, besides Beyonce and Jay-Z, of course, included Lil’ Kim, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, Tyler the Creator, Benny The Butcher, Victor Cruz, Kelly Rowland and many, many more

Scoring an invite to The Brunch also means stepping out in your best attire because everyone is going to be watching, snapping photos and taking footage for the ‘Gram. That is, if you’re allowed to.

And from the looks of the pics, there are some dastardly stylists out in these Hip-Hop streets, respectfully.

Also, where is the food, bruv?

As for the brunch itself, peep some of the yays and occasional nays from the 2023 Roc Nation Brunch in the gallery.