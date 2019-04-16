The Air Jordan IV “Bred” Returns In May [Photos]

The beloved black and red (“bred”) colorway of Air Jordan IV returns in OG form in May. Yeah, “Nike Air” branding will be on the heel for all you Air Jordan sneaker purists.

Besides the necessary Nike Air branding, the shoe will also arrive in the original box as well as the OG Jumpman and “Flight” lockup (see on the tongue) that debuted on the Jordan IV. Also, the orange Nike hangtag so you know that it’s real.

The Tinker Hatfield shoe was immortalized when Jordan hit a buzzer beater in Cleveland Cavaliers guard Craig Ehlo’s face to clinch a playoff victory.

Also, DJ Khaled approves: “The Bred IVs are Jordan grails and that makes them iconic. There are sneakers and then there are Air Jordans. Big difference! There is good and then there is great. Big difference! The Breds, like all Air Jordans, represent greatness!,” Khaled told Jordan Brand.

The Air Jordan IV Bred drops May 4 with a full size run for the family in Mens, kids and infant sizing and will cost you a healthy $200. Check out detailed pics below.

—

Photo: Jordan Brand