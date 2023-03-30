HHW Gaming: ‘The Last of Us Part I’s PC Port Runs Like Sh*t, Gamers Are Reacting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Trying to capitalize off the popularity of the hit HBO series, Naughty Dog released The Last of Us Part I on the PC, and it’s not going as smoothly as the developer and PlayStation hoped.

PC owners can finally experience what PlayStation owners have been raving about with The Last of Us. Still, unfortunately, the PC port has been plagued with numerous issues, with gamers complaining about constant crashes, freezes, and outright lousy optimization.

In its current running state, some Steam players call the game “unplayable,” and it’s experiencing some rather hilarious textures, one showing Joel in partial blackface.

As of this writing, The Last of Us Part I is currently a top seller on Steam, but reviews are still mainly trending negatively. Naughty Dog put out a statement in response to the waves of negative feedback flooding Twitter.

“The Last of Us Part I PC players: we’ve heard your concerns, and our team is actively investigating multiple issues you’ve reported,” it begins.

“We will continue to update you, but our team is prioritizing updates and will address issues in upcoming patches,” it continues. In a follow-up tweet, Naughty Dog told players to report any bugs they encounter during playthroughs.

A hotfix patch also went live, “focusing primarily on stability and performance improvements” while sharing a list of patch notes.

Video Game Twitter Went Ham On The Game

Still, Twitter didn’t waste the opportunity to let Naughty Dog know how upset they were with the current state of the game they were eagerly waiting for.

For the most part, PlayStation’s PC ports have been solid, so this is not a common occurrence, and we believe that Naughty Dog, along with Iron Galaxy, will get the game running smoothly.

