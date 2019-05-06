The New ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ Trailer Is Spoiler Greatness, Twitter Reacts With The Sads

Don’t watch this new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer if you haven’t seen Avengers: Endgame. Seriously, even star Tom Holland says so at the beginning.

The trailer has all types of goodness to let you know Marvel’s first wave wasn’t quite done with Endgame. Tony Stark is a wrap (allegedly, this is a comic universe folks), so Peter Parker contemplates picking up all the slack left by the loss of Iron Man. Along with way, Nick Fury recruits him to deal with a multiverse issue, along with Mysterio, all while Parker is on vacation in Europe.

We were already sold, but this seals the deal.

Spider-Man: Far From Home is in theaters July 2. Watch the trailer, and peep the Twitter reactions below.