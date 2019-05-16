The Pelicans Win The Zion Lottery, Knicks Fans Disgusted, #NBATwitter Reacts Hilariously

All year long Knicks fans embraced the tank in hopes that it would increase their chances of landing Zion Williamson. You could hear a yerrrr drop all the way from upstate as the city held its breath during last night’s NBA Draft Lottery when it was time to reveal who got the overall number one pick. Here is a hint it was not the New York Knickerbockers.

You can delete all those photoshopped images of Zion now.

Despite only having a 14% chance of winning the Zion Williamson lottery, Knicks fans were very confident. They threw on their favorite Knickerbocker gear while praying to whatever deity they could and hanging their hopes on their last no.1 overall pick Patrick Ewing would bring back that luck that will grant the squad the right to draft the Blue Devils freshman phenom. Unfortunately, that was indeed not the case, Spike Lee’s favorite team landed the number three spot while the New Orleans Pelicans won this year’s draft top prospect.

Along with Knicks fans hopes of seeing Zion throwing down dunks in Madison Square Garden, we also saw tanking die last night. The NBA’s new take on the Draft Lottery paid off, and Commissioner Adam Silver’s dream of stopping teams from losing seems to be a reality going forward.

If you were on Twitter last night, you were either ready to witness a parade of Knicks fans celebrating the fact their luck is finally changing, or you couldn’t wait to laugh hilariously at the memes and jokes aimed at them. While they should be commended for their loyalty, the internet slander that always comes their way is unavoidable because they make it so easy with grandiose dreams.

Now Knicks fans, yes you didn’t get Zion, BUT the no.3 pick isn’t an awful spot to be in and if mock drafts are correct, Williamson’s teammate RJ Barrett could fit in quite nicely with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving if that even happens. That’s another story in itself, and we will cross that bridge when we get there cause if those two players opt not to bring their talents to NYC the jokes will be tremendous.

Anyway, you can see all the reactions to Knicks fans sadness, and the draft itself in the gallery below.

—

Photo: James Devaney / Getty