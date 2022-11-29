HHW Gaming: ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ New Trailer Is Here, Twitter Loves It

Meet Bernard Smalls, better known as Beanz. He is the Men's Lifestyle & Pop Culture writer for Cassius Life plus handles tech and video games for Hip-Hop Wired. Beanz has been with the company since 2019 and has been working as a writer for eight years. His favorite hobbies include video games, of course, and watching a lot of movies, mainly sci-fi. He also moonlights as a photographer in his spare time.

Nintendo has dropped the second trailer for The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and this time it’s hitting a lot better than the first one.

The first teaser gave us a taste of Illumination’s upcoming animated adventure, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which features, much to the dismay of fans, Chris Pratt as the voice of the beloved video game plumber.

In the second trailer, we get a better look at the gorgeous animated movie and the other characters not named Mario or Bowser (Jack Black).

We get our first look at Princess Peach, voiced by Anya Taylor-Joy. This peach isn’t the damsel in distress we are used to encountering in the Super Mario Bros. games. Like the other characters, she also has an updated look in the film.

We also see Seth Rogen’s Donkey Kong, who gets a visual makeover for the film. We didn’t get to hear Rogen’s voice as the iconic Nintendo character.

Also, in the new trailer that ironically arrived after promotional material from the film somehow leaked online, we learn this film will lean in on all of the video game properties that feature Nintendo’s mascot.

We get some Super Smash Bros., references to the other Mario games, and even Super Mario Kart’s beloved Rainbow Road will be in the movie.

So how does Chris Pratt sound as Mario? He says a bit more like the beloved Italian video game character, even giving us a fan-pleasing “wahoo” and “here we go” in this new trailer.

What Are The Fans Saying About The Super Mario Bros. Movie Now?

Unlike the first trailer, where everyone couldn’t get past the sound of Chris Pratt’s voice, the reception seems more optimistic after this second tease of the movie.

This film is full of enough fan service and callbacks to the video games that people can tolerate Chris Pratt voicing Mario.

The Super Maro Bros. Movie arrives in theaters on April 7. You can see the trailer and reactions in the gallery below.

Photo: Nintendo / The Super Mario Bros. Movie