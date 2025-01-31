Hip-Hop Wired Album Review: The Weeknd’s ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’

Hip-Hop Wired Album Review: The Weeknd 'Hurry Up Tomorrow'
The Weeknd’s latest album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ offers a rollercoaster of styles, moments of brilliance, and a few missteps. From the jump, the intro gives a clear nod to Michael Jackson with a “Thriller”-esque switch-up, setting the tone for what’s to come: an eclectic blend of R&B, drill, and even a little bit of trolling. The second track, “Cry For Me”, introduces a unique R&B drill sound. The Weeknd croons over the hard-hitting drill beat, expressing his hopes that she’ll cry for him the way he once cried for her. It’s emotionally raw, but the heavy rhythm creates a bit of distance from the sentiment, adding an interesting juxtaposition. “I Can’t F**g Sing” is an unapologetic 10-second interlude that serves as The Weeknd’s playful response to critics who’ve questioned his vocal abilities. It’s a brief but sharp moment of self-aware trolling, letting fans know he’s confident in his talent. Moving to “São Paulo”, this track feels overloaded with too many ideas. There’s an ambitious mix of sounds, but it ends up feeling disjointed and hard to follow. “Baptized in Fear” suffers the same fate—it’s forgettable and doesn’t make much of an impact. On “Open Hearts”, The Weeknd tries to recapture the magic of “A Lonely Night”, but the result feels like a knockoff. It’s good, but not quite up to par. Meanwhile, “Reflections Laughing” stands out with its raw honesty about mental struggles, featuring a surprise verse from Travis Scott. The track “Enjoy the Night” would’ve been lackluster if not for Future’s guest verse, which brings a vintage Pluto energy to the song, elevating it significantly. Similarly, “Given Up On Me” is enhanced by Future’s backing vocals, as The Weeknd reflects on his self-doubt and the woman who refuses to leave him.“Timeless” is easily one of the album’s highlights, featuring Playboi Carti. It’s a nearly flawless track, rich in sound and melody, perfectly crafted to be a single. “Niagra Falls” will please longtime fans with its throwback feel, tapping into the “old Weeknd” vibe that made him a star. The production on “Big Sleep” is undeniably amazing, making it one of the album’s standout tracks. However, “Hurry Up Tomorrow”, the outro, feels like the weakest point of the entire project—forgettable and lacking the emotional punch that usually defines his closers. Overall, Hurry Up Tomorrow is a mixed bag with flashes of brilliance but also a few bumps along the way. Check out the overall score for The Weeknd’s latest album ‘Hurry Up Tomorrow’ below.
1. Wake Me Up – 7/10
2. Cry For Me – 8.5/10
3. I Can’t F****g Sing – Ten second Interlude
4. São Paulo – 4/10
5. Until We’re Skin & Bones – Another ten second interlude
6. Baptized In Fear – 4.5/10
7. Open Hearts – 4.5/10
8. Opening Night – 5.5/10
9. Reflections Laughing ft. Travis Scott – 6/10
10. Enjoy The Show ft Future – 6.5/10
11. Given Up On Me ft Future (again) – 7/10
12. I Can’t Wait to Get There – 6/10
13. Timeless – 9/10
14. Niagra Falls – 7/10
15. Take Me Back to LA – 6.5/10
16. Big Sleep – 7.5/10
17. Give Me Mercy – 6.5/10
18. Drive – 5/10
19. The Abyss – 6.5/10
20. Red Terror – 5/10
21. Without a Warning – 5/10
22. (Outro) Hurry Up Tomorrow – 4.5/10
23. The Weeknd's 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Overall Rating: 6
