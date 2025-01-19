TikTok Restores Service After Donald Trump Vows To Save It, ‘Marvel Snap’ & CapCut Still Dark

Shockingly, the card-collecting video game Marvel Snap and video editing app CapCut are still down for the count.

TikTok cooked 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/hzQvE5N6gG — B E A N Z The Gamer Dad(beanzgotgamez.bsky.social) (@BeanzGotGamez) January 19, 2025

Per MSNBC:

STATEMENT FROM TIKTOK: In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service. We thank President Trump for providing the necessary clarity and assurance to our service providers that they will face no penalties providing TikTok to over 170… — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) January 19, 2025

The effort to ban TikTok was started by Trump in 2020 pic.twitter.com/7npCMW08qJ — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) January 17, 2025

The TikTok Jig Is Loading….

The TikTok CEO and Donald Trump are in cahoots pic.twitter.com/IZT3HJrmni — 2RawTooReal (@2RawTooReal) January 19, 2025

Marvel Snap Is Still Down