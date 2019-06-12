Twitter Drags Tim Allen To Infinity For His Lack of Spades Skills, Revisit His Racist Views On The N-Word

Toy Story 4 is about to drop, and Disney was probably excited to see that the 4th and final film in the famed Pixar franchise’s stars Tim Allen and Tom Hanks are trending. Unfortunately for them, it has nothing to do with the animated movie.

Global Grind’s Xilla Valentine put the two actors “Black Cards” to the test with Hanks knocking it out of the ballpark easily with his knowledge of Whist a version of the card game Spades played in Oakland harkening back to his upbringing in the city. While many in the Black community were amazed by Hank’s knowledge of Black culture extending him an invitation to the cookout, Tim Allen’s admittance of not knowing what in the hell Valentine and Hanks were talking about caught social media’s attention.

Tom Hanks is so cool I tested his knowledge of black culture. pic.twitter.com/aGrJdD1Qjh — The All-Mighty Xilla Valentine (@BlogXilla) June 11, 2019

Twitter users seized the opportunity to drag Allen for his lack of knowledge regarding the popular card game, revisited Allen admitting in a 2013 interview his use of the N-word and getting pinched for selling coke. Definitely not the press Disney was looking for leading up to the highly-anticipated film at all.

Welp.

The Tweets have been pouring in, and currently, Tim Allen is the top trend on Twitter at this moment. Now they say there is no such thing as bad publicity but in this day and age becoming a trending topic for the wrong reasons does not help. Regardless it would be a safe bet to assume Toy Story 4 is still going to do numbers at the box office regardless of how people feel about Tim Allen.

To see all of the fallout to Allen’s reaction to Spades hit the gallery below.

