Tim Cook Clowned On X After Trump Exempts Smartphones

Donald Trump Exempts Smartphones, Chips & Computers From Tariff Madness, Social Media Congratulates Tim Cook aka Tim Apple For Kissing The Ring Early

Published on April 12, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Tim Cook / Apple / Donald Trump

Donald Trump recently boasted that he “knew what the hell he was doing” after stupidly issuing global tariffs, effectively tanking the global market, but his latest move proves he has no clue what he is doing.
After caving on his global tariffs and issuing a 90-day pause after billionaire CEOs and his MAGA allies whispered the ear that was allegedly shot off that their bottom lines are being affected, he is caving once again. He is exempting smartphones, chips, and computers from his stupid tariffs. Oh, and that includes those same electronics from his favorite punching bag, China, Bloomberg reports. 

According to the financial website, late last night, US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) updated its guidance to exempt smartphones, laptops, hard drives, computer processors, and memory chips from the tariffs. The website also reports machines used by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. to make semiconductors will also be exempt.

The Electronics Companies Reacted Swiftly To The Threat of Trump’s Tariffs

There is no word on what pushed Trump to make this decision, but it follows the swift response from numerous electronics companies to his blanket tariffs. Nintendo unprecedentedly delayed Switch 2 preorders in the US. Apple reportedly filled a plane with 600 tons of iPhones from India ahead of the tariffs going into effect this week. OnePlus also raised the price of its latest smartwatch without sharing a reason for the decision, but it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume it was related to Trump’s blatant abuse of tariffs. So much for Trump’s economics team’s talk about bringing iPhone manufacturing back to the US.
The story is still developing, but please feast your eyes on the reactions to Trump looking silly in his trade war and Apple CEO Tim Cook seemingly benefiting from kissing the ring early in the gallery below.

