Elon Musk Has Lost Billions

Minnesota Governor and former Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz showed off his comedic chops during a Wisconsin town hall, making light of Elon Musk’s current financial woes.Tim Walz is currently out on the road reminding us what we could have had in the White House instead of Donald Trump , JD Vance, and unelected President Elon Musk on what he calls the “most unsatisfying I Told You So tour in the history of politics.”Speaking to a packed house, Walz told the crowd that his new mood booster is the Stocks app on his phone, where he watches Tesla’s stock drop.“I was saying. on my phone, I know some of you know this, on the iPhone,” Walz begins. “They’ve got that little stock app. I added Tesla to give me a little boost during the day. 225 and dropping.” He continued, “I’m not a vindictive person or anything, but I take great pleasure in the fact that this guy’s life is going to get very, very difficult.” He also gave some advice to people who still own Tesla vehicles. “And if you own one, we’re not blaming you. You can some dental floss and pull the Tesla thing off you know.”It’s been a rough couple of weeks for Elon Musk. Phony Stark has lost billions, and Tesla shares took a tremendous hit in the wake of DOGE’s firings of federal workers under the guise of cutting government waste. Tesla cars, factories and showrooms have been subject of unrest, with fed up Americans either vandalizing vehicles or holding protests at Tesla showroom locations. Per USA Today

Forbes, which maintains a real-time billionaire wealth tracking tool, estimates the 53-year-old was worth $342.4 billion as of the close of business Thursday, down a whopping $121.2 billion from its all-time high of $464 billion, set Dec. 17. He’s still the richest person in the world, however.

That estimate is in line with one from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which puts Musk’s wealth at $330 billion as of the close of business Friday, when Tesla stock skidded even lower. Shares are down 35% from the start of the year.