Tim Walz Roasts Elon Musk & Tesla Slumping, X Loves His Humor
Tim Walz Got Jokes: The Former VP Candidate Clowns Elon Musk, Says He Watches Tesla Stock Dropping To Give Him A “Mood Boost”
Elon Musk Has Lost BillionsIt’s been a rough couple of weeks for Elon Musk. Phony Stark has lost billions, and Tesla shares took a tremendous hit in the wake of DOGE’s firings of federal workers under the guise of cutting government waste. Tesla cars, factories and showrooms have been subject of unrest, with fed up Americans either vandalizing vehicles or holding protests at Tesla showroom locations. Per USA Today:
Forbes, which maintains a real-time billionaire wealth tracking tool, estimates the 53-year-old was worth $342.4 billion as of the close of business Thursday, down a whopping $121.2 billion from its all-time high of $464 billion, set Dec. 17. He’s still the richest person in the world, however.
That estimate is in line with one from the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which puts Musk’s wealth at $330 billion as of the close of business Friday, when Tesla stock skidded even lower. Shares are down 35% from the start of the year.Welp. To help him out, Elon Musk’s buddy, Donald Trump, reduced himself to an EV salesman holding, turning the White House lawn into a makeshift Tesla showroom. He announced he was going to buy one of the vehicles in hopes it would give Musk’s company a vote of confidence from the American people. Spoiler alert: it did not. In fact, it even rubbed some of Trump’s most loyal supporters the wrong way because it came as the stock market nosedived in the wake of Trump’s stupid tariffs, which currently have us in the middle of a trade war with Canada, Mexico, and China. Social media is loving Walz’s comedic energy and, of course, seeing Elon Musk suffer financially. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
