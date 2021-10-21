HHW Gaming: The First Trailer For ‘Uncharted’ Starring Tom Holland Has Arrived, Gamers Have Thoughts

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Tom Holland is hitting familiar poses, minus his Spider-Man costume in the long-awaited trailer for Uncharted.

Based on the popular video game from PlayStation’s Naughty Dog studios, Uncharted is PlayStation Productions’ first big project and sees Tom Holland take on the role of a younger version of the treasure hunter Nathan Drake.

This movie has been years in the making, no seriously it has, and was first announced by producer Avi Arad in 2008, a year after the first game, Uncharted: Drake’s Fortune, landed on the PlayStation 3 console. It would go through development hell with Mark Wahlberg first being cast as Nathan Drake before he was eventually recast to play Victor “Sully” Sullivan, Drake’s loyal fellow treasure seeker.

Tom Holland eventually joined the cast in 2017, and even then, there were still some worries about this film seeing the light of the day, but the arrival of this first trailer means the film has cleared all of the obstacles in its way, just like Nathan Drake does in the game.

In the first trailer, we learn that this film will serve as a prequel with us following Nathan Drake before becoming a seasoned treasure seeker. Nathan Drake eventually meets Wahlberg’s Sully, and they embark on a dangerous pursuit for “the greatest treasure never found”

Just like the game, Nathan Drake’s path to the treasure he seeks won’t be easy, thanks to Antonio Banderas, who plays the film’s villain and, of course, plenty of traps. Drake’s adventure could also lead him to his long-lost big brother, a fellow treasure seeker.

Holland might not look like a carbon copy of Nathan Drake, but based on the trailer, he’s got the action part down. Fans of the game will be happy to see some of the intense action sequences from the video game franchise, like the cargo plane moment from Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception is pulled off quite well in the film. We’re going to ignore the time paradox created using that moment in the movie since it is a prequel.

Uncharted arrives in theaters exclusively on February 18, 2022, and stars Sophia Ali plus Tati Gabrielle.

You can peep the trailer for the Ruben Fleischer directed film as well as reactions to it below.

—

Photo: Sony Pictures / Uncharted