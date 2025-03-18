Tracy Morgan Had Medical Episode At New York Knicks Game
Tracy Morgan Has Medical Episode At New York Knicks Game, X Rallies Around Comedian
Tracy Morgan is one of the dozens of celebrities who attend New York Knicks games and has become quite the fixture at Madison Square Garden. However, fans are more concerned with Tracy Morgan’s health than his celebrity status after the comedian and actor had what appeared to be a medical episode while at a recent game. Tracy Morgan, 56, sat courtside on Monday (March 17) to watch the New York Knicks take on the Miami Heat. While the Knicks game didn’t air on national markets, the news of Morgan falling ill moved swiftly via the X social media platform and the reactions came in fast. Much of what was said was speculative as details surrounding the incident are still developing. In a report from PEOPLE, the outlet shared an X post from @RealJoshBrownie that showed a video of Morgan being helped by emergency medical staff from the court floor after vomiting. Morgan was also reportedly bleeding from the nose as he was helped to his feet and was ultimately taken out of Madison Square Garden via wheelchair.
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js The medical incident took place around the third quarter of the Knicks-Heat matchup and delayed the game for 10 minutes as staff rushed to address the matter. MSG officials told the outlet, “We hope Tracy feels better soon and look forward to seeing him back courtside.” The outlet adds that it reached out to Morgan’s reps but did not receive a response. Tracy Morgan has battled health issues over the years, including receiving a kidney transplant. The SNL alum also was severely injured in a 2014 automobile crash and his long road to recovery has become part of both his standup act and his testimony. On X, fans of Morgan are sharing their warm thoughts as he continues to heal from this latest incident. — Photo: Getty
Tracy Morgan getting wheeled out from courtside at MSG .. bleeding from nose .. could barely stand up … hope he’s ok pic.twitter.com/E61zXqQQ8H— RealJoshBrownie (@realJoshBrownie) March 18, 2025
