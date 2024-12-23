Meet Travis Hunter’s Fiancé’s Alleged Sneaky Link

Related Stories Travis Hunter Signs with Lil Wayne’s Young Money Sports Agency

, the soon-to-be rising NFL star, has recently found himself at the center of a public relationship scandal involving his fiancée,. Rumors have been circulating that Leanna allegedly danced inappropriately with an Atlanta-based fashion designer.This has caused a stir among fans and social media, with many questioning her intentions. Speculation is growing that Leanna may have been more interested in Travis for his fame and wealth, rather than genuine love. Some fans have even surfaced video of Leanna claiming that Travis was never truly her “type” and that she’s been using him to boost her own social standing.Leanna has been in the news a lot recently, as the drama surrounding her relationship with Travis intensifies. While neither party has publicly confirmed the cheating rumors, Hunter has recently deactivated his Instagram account. Critics argue that Lenee may be more focused on the perks of being with an up-and-coming athlete than on building a real connection. Despite the controversy, Travis has continued to back the trolls off of his lady and defend her on numerous occasions. As the rumors swirl, people around the Heisman trophy winner, people around him have spoken up. Shedeur Sanders, former teammate and friend of Travis said that the celebrities giving him advice are not coming from a genuine place, “All y’all athletes, entertainers, artist etc if y’all genuine trying to holla at trav y’all know how to get in touch with him or someone around. At this point y’all just posting for the algorithm trying to look cool.” Take a look at photos of the alleged man Leanna Lenee was seen dancing in the viral TikTok video.