Subscribe
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Published on May 28, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

HipHopWired Featured Video
CLOSE

Travis Scott & Alexander "A.E." Edwards Fight In Cannes [Video]

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty / Travis Scott

Hip-Hop star Travis Scott and model and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards scrapping in Cannes was definitely not on our bingo cards.

Over the weekend, a video darker than the Game of Thrones episode The Long Night” hit timelines. In it, Travis Scott and Tyga supposedly exchange fists while in a nightclub in Cannes, France.

According to Variety, the “Goosebumps” crafter was not fighting his baby mama’s ex. Instead, he was getting physical with Cher’s current boyfriend and newest MAGA cult member, Amber Rose’s ex, Alexander Edwards.

Per Variety:

Early reports suggested the brawl involved rapper Tyga, although footage shared with Variety appears to show it was model and producer Alexander “A.E.” Edwards, Cher’s boyfriend and Tyga’s friend, and allegedly Scott who were throwing most of the punches. Sources close to the situation say American record producer Southside was also seen pushing Edwards, which is what possibly led to the escalation of the fight between Scott and Edwards.

The website contacted representatives for Edwards, Scott, and Southside but did not receive an immediate response.

Tyga Did Not Throw Any Punches

While many initially believed Tyga was involved in the altercation, Variety confirms he did not throw a punch. He and his buddy A.E. did not leave until early morning and were not seriously harmed.

As for Scott, he is no stranger to throwing hands at nightclubs.

About a year ago, Scott was involved in an altercation with a 52-year-old man during an afterparty Don Toliver was hosting at a New York nightclub.

Just a few weeks ago, Scott and event promoter Live Nation settled a majority of the ten wrongful death lawsuits that came after ten people were killed at his Astroworld Festival.

Scott has settled the remaining lawsuit set to go to trial, with jury selection taking place on May 8.

X Users Are React To Travis Scott & Tyga Being At Cannes

Once the fight video hit timelines, confusion was common among users on X, formerly Twitter, specifically because Tyga, Travis Scott, A.E., and Southside were in Cannes during a film festival.

Fair question.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Agreed

2. It didn’t happen, but If it did, how spicy would that have been?

3. They earned their titles

4. LMAO

5. Tears

6.

7. Insert the Spongebob meme

8. Accurate

9.

10. LMAO

11.

RELATED TAGS

Alexander Edwards cannes Travis Scott
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Boston Celtics v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Four
News

Get The Broom: The Boston Celtics Sweep Indiana Pacers In NBA Eastern Finals

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Arlington Press Conference
News

Mike Tyson Recovering After Health Incident During Flight

I Got A Story To Tell
News

New Tubi Series ‘I Got A Story To Tell’ ft. Kandi Burress & Pooch Hall Makes Debut

Michael Rubin's Fanatics Super Bowl Party 11 items
News

Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused

Two-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer Bill Walton has died of cancer at the age of 71. 23 items
News

Two-Time NBA Champion & Hall of Famer Bill Walton Passes Away At 71, X Remembers The Icon

Once Upon A Time In Shaolin photos
News

Rare Wu-Tang Clan Album To Go On Display In Australia

Trending Stories
Drake
News

Drake “Responds” To Kendrick Lamar’s Diss “Euphoria” In Drake Fashion

Jayda Cheaves 1st Party Of The Year
News

Bankroll Freddie Found Guilty Of Multiple Gun & Drug Charges

Avengers: Endgame poster
News

‘Avengers’ Director Feels Marvel Films Are Flopping Due To Handheld Technology

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024
News

Kanye West Says ‘Vultures 2’ Will Feature Posthumous Takeoff Verse

Mercedes-Benz G-Class Electrifies Los Angeles World Premiere - Inside
News

Travis Scott’s Jordan “Jumpman Jack” To Drop At The End Of The Month

Rick Ross Champagne Moments video
News

Rick Ross Drops New Video For “Champagne Moments” Drake Diss

Celebrities Attend The 69th NBA All-Star Game - Inside
News

Kanye West Calls Out J. Cole For Apologizing To Kendrick Lamar

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023
News

Kanye West Apparently 2-Pieced The Wrong Man When Standing Up For His Wife

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close