Kanye West’s Former Publicist Trevian Kutti Called To Testify Georgia Election Meddling Probe

Trevian Kutti, a former publicist for Kanye West and R. Kelly, now finds herself in the middle of an explosive matter unfolding in Georgia. Kutti has been called to testify in an election meddling probe in the state after the publicist threatened a worker to admit falsely that voting results were tampered with in support of Donald Trump.

CNN reported on Georgia investigators calling on Kutti to testify in the probe on June 14, but the matter resurfaced on Twitter after Joy Reid mentioned the matter on The Reid Out show. Ruby Freeman was cornered by Kutti, who referred to the election worker as a “loose end for a party that needs to tidy up” and that she would face legal ramifications if she didn’t say that the voting process in the state was flawed.

It was thought that Trump would win the state in the 2020 presidential election, starting a long process and giving fuel to the “Stop The Steal” movement that the former business mogul popularized. Kutti isn’t the only witness that will be called to testify in front of the grand jury as others had their hands in attempting to upend the results of the election.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and her team already spoke with over 50 witnesses with plans to subpoena around a dozen more, including the aforementioned Kutti, according to sources that spoke with the network.

What was especially notable is that Freeman’s January 2021 encounter with Kutti was not the first time she was pressured by Trump supporters who sought to find flaws in the Georgia elections although little evidence of fraud was not found as has been the case for years despite differing statements otherwise.

In Reid’s Tuesday (June 21) broadcast, Shaye Moss, another Georgia election worker, was a point of discussion. Moss, who is the daughter of Freeman, testified at the Jan. 6 House select committee hearings sharing that she was harassed and threatened at length to the point the began to fear for her life.

On Twitter, Kanye West and Trevian Kutti found their names trending on Twitter. We’ve got a handful of those reactions below.

