Twitter Celebrates The 20th Anniversary of ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’

Link and his quest to save Princess Zelda and the magical land of Hyrule from the evil clutches of Ganon has been a part of our lives since 1986. Today marks the 20th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time which is highly considered one of if not the best game in the franchise and fans of the video game are reflecting on its impact on Twitter.

On this day 20 years ago, The Legend of #Zelda: Ocarina of Time was released in Japan. What are your memories of this timeless Nintendo 64 adventure? pic.twitter.com/O4Ln2i1l78 — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) November 21, 2018

The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time rose to the status of instant classic immediately when it was first released on November 21, 1998. At the time it was Nintendo’s biggest game ever made and lived on the Nintendo 64 system and gave us our first look at Link and all of the characters have come to love in 3D for the first time ever. Ocarina of Time introduced Legend of Zelda players to the idea of time travel, which would go on to become a staple in other games that followed after.

Fans quickly fell in love with young Link whom they as when he is thrown into the massive undertaking to save the world from being thrown into total chaos. We don’t get to encounter the adult version of the mythical video game hero until he retrieves the famed Master Sword. Young Link is forced into a seven-year slumber after using three Spiritual Stones to pull out the sword out of its resting place because he can’t use the Ganon slaying weapon as a child.

It’s quite clear immediately the impact the game has had on fans. Stories of its importance in gamers childhoods and where it sits in the pantheon of great video games are being shared on Twitter. Some consider Ocarina of Time the greatest game ever made, but that is definitely subject to debate. There is no debate its importance to the video game world though. Hit the gallery below to see why The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is so beloved by gamers below.

—

Photo: Paul Zimmerman / Getty