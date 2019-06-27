Weirdo Twitter Compares Meagan Good & Megan Thee Stallion For Some Dumb Reason

Twitter is an odd place sometimes, that shouldn’t be a secret to anyone. However, the social media network had actress Meagan Good’s name trending this morning after one user compared her and Megan Thee Stallion for some strange reason and the reactions have been priceless.

First, let’s get it out of the way and say both Meagan Good and Megan Thee Stallion are beautiful women in their own right and have done amazing things in their careers. Based on some digging, it appears a user named DJ Screw kicked off this silly comparison as evidenced below.

WHICH MEGAN YOU CHOOSING? 👀 pic.twitter.com/AmtwLZRsf2 — DJ DREW 🤫 (@itsdrewskeeeTv) June 27, 2019

Trying to make sense of this comparison is not what we’re about to do but we have collected some of the reactions and chatter over the whole thing. Check it out below.

Photo: WENN/Getty