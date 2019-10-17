Twitter Reacts To The Loss Of Congressman Elijah Cummings

As the world continues to reel from the news that Rep. Elijah Cummings has passed, a gathering call of remembrance of the longtime politician is currently growing. On Twitter, several hashtags have cropped up in honor of the Maryland congressman and we’ve combed through the responses.

Cummings was a true son of Baltimore and was born in Charm City on January 18, 1951. He attended Howard University where he earned a degree in Political Science. In 1976, Cummings earned his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law before embarking upon a political career in 1983 when he began serving as a member of the Maryland House of Delegates until 1996.

In April 1996, Cummings began representing Maryland’s 7th District, taking over the seat from the former longtime incumbent, Kweisi Mfume. Cummings earned a reputation for strong speeches and was known for his fierce loyalty to his hometown. Baltimore came under criticism from President Donald Trump, which Cummings took on as the champion of the city he was. As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings was the face and leader of the investigative arm of the House body and drew the ire of Trump for his pointed questioning in the wake of the Mueller probe.

Rep. Elijah Cummings is survived by his wife Maya Rockeymoore Cummings and their three children. He was 68. May he rest powerfully in peace.

