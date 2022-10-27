Twitter User Dupes Everyone Into Thinking Andre The Giant Is Biblical Figure Joseph

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

Pro wrestling fans of a certain age are probably aware of Andre The Giant, a towering mountain of a man who was one of the highest-paid men in his profession during his era. A Twitter user used an image of the legendary French wrestler and duped readers by claiming the drawing was what a major biblical figure would look like in modern times.

Twitter user @ColossusNick tweeted out an image from a Sketchfab artist with the explosive claim framed in the caption of the tweeted

“Scientists at Stanford University have reconstructed this 3D model of how Joseph, the husband of Mary the Mother of Jesus Christ might have looked,” the tweet read.

In what appears to be an elaborate troll, the user gave correct credit to artist Mathewdc who used Sketchfab software to make the image. By then, the image went viral and Twitter eventually had to debunk the claims made by the user after many concluded it was not indeed Joseph from the bible.

Andre The Giant suffered from gigantism, owing to his 7 foot 4 inch frame. His career began in his native France in the 1960s and joined the World Wide Wrestling Federation in 1973 under the tutelage of Vince J. McMahon. While his image was that of a lumbering giant, the man born André René Roussimoff was reportedly said to be agile for his size.

Andre The Giant passed away in 1993 at the age of 46.

Check out the reactions to the tweet below.

