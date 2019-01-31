I Do, I Think?: Van’s Struggle Shotgun Wedding & Other ‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Moments

Things are not going exactly as planned for the Ryan Henry and his 9 Mag crew, especially for his buddy Van on Black Ink Crew Chicago. The tattoo artist finally reveals to his longtime girlfriend Jenn that he smashed his “apprentice” Evenita.

Well duh, we all knew that unfortunately, his poor girlfriend didn’t.

Once Jenn arrived at the cheap looking AirBnB that Charmaine rented for their disastrous trip you could immediately sense the tension between her and Evenita. Off the rip, Van’s girlfriend of 9 years was knew something wasn’t quite right with her Van’s apprentice. She finally decided to confront her boyfriend and ask him what the hell is going on? Van got brave and revealed he did sleep with her before she got there kind of making it seem like it was the only time (we already know that is a lie).

Jenn took the heartbreaking news rather well a clear sign that she is numb at this point to Van sleeping around her. BUT she did give her boo an ultimatum this time, she wants to get married, and Van reluctantly agrees to the shotgun wedding despite visibly being opposed to jumping the broom. Charmaine wastes no time spreading the news and takes it upon herself to put the impromptu wedding together, cause she’s so good at putting things together last minute *rolls eyes*.

While his bride-to-be is getting ready to become his wife, Van is out riding in slingshots and getting insanely drunk instead of you know shopping for a tux you know things you would wear to a wedding. With the help of Ryan and Phor, he makes it to the altar a drunk hot mess. With the bride and groom in the building, it’s time for the couple to say I do. In typical VH1 fashion, the wedding doesn’t happen with Van drunkenly admitting he wants to marry Jenn but not in this fashion and gets cold feet. Jenn reveals she’s not surprised but she lets Van know how weak of a man he indeed is and how embarrassed she is.

Other notable moments from last night’s episode, the return of Junior who was accused of hitting a female cast member but eventually cleared of wrongdoing. Shine has had enough of the ghetto shenanigans he witnessed at the tattoo convention and is taking his talents elsewhere.

What had Twitter talking was Van and Jenn’s relationship, you can see all of the reactions to mess below.

