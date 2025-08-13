Subscribe
Pop Culture

Vince McMahon Claims N-Word Abuser Hulk Hogan “Wasn’t A Racist,” X Says That’s Cap Brother

Published on August 13, 2025

Source: Getty Images / Vince McMahon / Hulk Hogan

Vince McMahon has come out of his cave to put on his cape for the late Hulk Hogan, whose racist past continues to haunt him after his death.

In a recent interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon claimed that the late Hulk Hogan “wasn’t a racist,” even though he described himself once on tape as “racist to a point” and used the N-word. He also admitted that Hogan “said some racist things.”

McMahon, who has been off the radar and out of the spotlight since he was aired out for his abhorrent behavior, did admit that Hogan’s past remarks were “racist,” while adding they were “unforgivable,” but said in his opinion that it was “not like him.”

Levin also pressed McMahon about welcoming Hogan back into the WWE fold after previously distancing away from him, going as far as removing him from the WWE Hall of Fame.

Hogan did apologize for his remarks, but pretty much doubled down after aligning himself with the MAGA movement, which doesn’t hide its white pride bullsh*t disguised as an “America first” agenda when he proudly stumped for the Racist-In-Chief, Donald Trump, showing up at one of Felon 47’s rallies.

“I knew he wasn’t a racist,” McMahon said. “I’d been with him for so many years. He wasn’t a racist. He said some racist things, and he should pay for that, and he did. But in the end, I think that everyone saw the real Hulk Hogan, Terry Bollea, and they felt [like] ‘Now, wait a minute. This guy, he doesn’t act like a racist.’ He’s not a racist. We all make mistakes. That was a big on,e but he wasn’t a racist.”

Hulk Hogan’s “Complicated” Legacy Took Center Stage Following His Death

The conversation with McMahon is part of TMZ’s The Real Hulk Hogan special that also features appearances from Sylvester Stallone, Mick Foley, and others.

Following Hogan’s death as a result of a heart attack, his “complicated” legacy became a topic of discussion, with many body slamming him for being a racist.

Still, that didn’t stop people from somehow managing to separate the man from his racism, and celebrating him for being an influential figure and icon in the world of professional wrestling.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was one of the many paying their respects to the disgraced wrestler, calling him his “childhood hero.”

In response to the clip featuring McMahon, users on X have been calling C A P, while wondering what the hell is going on with his physical appearance.

I was watching the TMZ special on Hulk Hogan. Vince McMahon looks like he’s embalmed,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read. 

Others electronically rolled their eyes at McMahon’s claims that while Hogan said racist things, he wasn’t a racist.

Well, there ain’t a damn thing complicated over here, we’re just saying.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Kevin Hart's face in this meme says it all.

2. Son

3. Seriously

4. Absolutely nuts

5. Ha

6.

7.

8.

Make it make sense

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

16.

17.

