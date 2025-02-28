Comrade Donald Trump Throws Temper Tantrum In Oval Office After President Zelenskyy Owns Him During Meeting

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance replied, pointing his finger repeatedly at Zelenskyy.

“Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media … You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance said.

With some “bass” in his voice, Vance continued, “Do you think it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”

After Zelenskyy warned that problems could reach US shores, Trump jumped in with Vance doing his best to please Orange Mussolini.

“Have you said ‘thank you’ once in the entire meeting? In the entire meeting, have you said ‘thank you?’… Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America — and the president who’s trying to save your country,” Vance continued.

Donald Trump Had Something To Say

“You’re gambling the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump continued.

Trump Allegedly Gave Zelenskyy The Boot