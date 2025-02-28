Comrade Donald Trump Throws Temper Tantrum In Oval Office After President Zelenskyy Owns Him During Meeting

Source: SAUL LOEB / Getty / Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Donald Trump
Today was an embarrassing moment for the United States after
Felon 47
aka
Donald Trump
and his Vice President tried to come at Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a televised meeting in the Oval Office.
Volodmyr Zelenskyy was sent home for checking Donald Trump in his house. Things went completely wrong during the meeting after Vice President JD Vance. Remember him? He had the gall to suggest that Trump’s Ukrainian counterpart did not express enough gratitude for the help he received from the United States in his country’s continued effort to fight back against Russian invaders and is standing in the way of peace.
JD Vance Does His Best Please & Protect Orange Mussolini
Zelenskyy gave Vance a much-needed history lesson on Russia/Ukraine relations which didn’t sit well with Trump’s VP.
“What kind of diplomacy, JD, you are speaking about?” Zelenskyy asked Vance.
“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance replied, pointing his finger repeatedly at Zelenskyy.
“Mr. President, with respect, I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media … You should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to this conflict,” Vance said.
With some “bass” in his voice, Vance continued, “Do you think it’s respectful to come to the Oval Office of the United States of America and attack the administration that is trying to prevent the destruction of your country?”
After Zelenskyy warned that problems could reach US shores, Trump jumped in with Vance doing his best to please Orange Mussolini.
“Have you said ‘thank you’ once in the entire meeting? In the entire meeting, have you said ‘thank you?’… Offer some words of appreciation for the United States of America — and the president who’s trying to save your country,” Vance continued.
Donald Trump Had Something To Say
During the shouting match, Trump managed to get some words, telling Zelenskyy, “You’re not really in a good position right now,” while raising his voice.
“You’re gambling the lives of millions of people. You’re gambling with World War III,” Trump continued.
Trump Allegedly Gave Zelenskyy The Boot
According to TMZ, Trump asked Zelenskyy to leave the White House, canceling a planned lunch between the two leaders, news conference and not even signing the natural resources agreement.
Trump hopped on his crappy social media platform, Truth Social, to talk about the disgraceful meeting.
“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE,” Trump said.
He continued, “He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”
Zelenskyy also had something to say on X, formerly Twitter, writing in a post, “Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit. Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people.”
Speaking of X, the consensus on the platform is President Zelenskyy clowned both Trump and Vance, and the rest of the world has also let Ukraine know they are not alone even though the US seems to be on the wrong side of history now.
