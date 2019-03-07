What Black Celebs Are Saying About The Michael Jackson Allegations

HBO’s Leaving Neverland seems to be splitting the nation in half. On one hand, you have devoted fans and family who say Michael Jackson would never violate a child and on the other, tons of folks who believe his accusers.
See how Black Hollywood has been responding.
1. “I do believe a shower in the nude. I don’t believe there was any sexual touching,” Wendy Williams said in part.
2. “Let this man speak for himself to defend his legacy…Oh that’s right…Dead men can’t speak,” T.I. wrote in part on Instagram.
3. D.L. Hughley says society gave Michael Jackson a pass because of his talent.
4. Ava Duvernay really didn’t want to have to watch the doc.
5. Taj Mowry defended his uncle, saying his accusers have no credibility.
6. “I love Michael Jackson,” Fat Joe said, adding he’s going to check out the documentary.
7. Doesn’t sound like Stevie Wonder will be muting Michael any time soon.
