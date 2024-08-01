Subscribe
Close
News

"When I Turned Black" Dominates Xitter After Trump NABJ Slur

“#WhenITurnedBlack” Dominates Xitter After Old Man Trump NABJ Slur Of Kamala Harris

Published on August 1, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

TOPSHOT-US-VOTE-POLITICS-HARRIS

Source: ELIJAH NOUVELAGE / Getty

Social media users had a field day mocking Donald Trump after his slur against  Kamala Harris’ racial identity during an NABJ panel. On Wednesday (July 31), Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump took part in a contentious interview at the National Association for Black Journalists convention. Trump disparaged Vice President and presumptive Democratic nominee Kamala Harris by questioning her racial identity. “She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn Black,” he said.
The comment stunned those present and sparked major backlash among those online who watched the livestream of the event, which ended a half-hour earlier than expected due to Trump’s aggressive behavior toward ABC News’ Rachel Scott, one of the moderators of the interview along with Fox News’ Harris Faulkner and Semafor’s Kadia Goba. But comedian and former Daily Show correspondent Roy Wood Jr. seized the opportunity to mock Donald Trump in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “We now know Kamala’s brave story. When did the rest of you “turn” black? How old were you? Where were you when the blackness finally took over your body? Share your stories. This is a safe space,” Wood wrote, using the hashtag #WhenITurnedBlack.
Other users on the platform ran to roast Trump for his racism. One X user, IamRanaTerrell, wrote: “I turned Black when I opened a cookie tin and saw barrettes, rollers, and Bobby pins.” Another user, n16thekid, wrote: “I transferred to a predominantly white middle school, and one day my less-educated caucasian compatriots asked me to, “Stop speaking hood,” because they didn’t know words like “convection” (which were on the worksheet) My melanin truly ascended that day!” The fallout from Trump’s comments about the vice president hasn’t stopped him and other Republicans from attacking her about her racial identity. She acknowledged them while speaking at the Sigma Gamma Rho’s 60th International Biennial Boulé in Houston, Texas, later that day. “This afternoon, Donald Trump spoke at the annual meeting of the National Association of Black Journalists.” Harris said, pausing as the crowd booed before continuing: “And it was the same old show: the divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better. The American people deserve a leader who tells the truth.”
Check out some of the best responses to the #WhenITurnedBlack trend below.

1. Wanda M. Morris

https://twitter.com/WandaMo14/status/1818851269538181303

2. Michael Tubbs

3. Ouida

4. Maci Peterson Philitas

https://twitter.com/MaciPeterson/status/1818761240199807322

5. Akilah Hughes

6. Yasmin Angie

7. Renee

8. Tonya McKenzie

9. Tori

10. Write Life

Related Tags

Donald Trump Kamala Harris Social Media

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close