Kanye West, Kid Cudi & Others Who Opened Up About Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

In 1992, the World Federation for Mental Health celebrated its first World Mental Health Day, promoting education, advocacy, and awareness about mental health. In the popular genre of Hip-Hop, many figures from that world have been candid both in song and in interviews about their battles with mental health issues.
While in recent times Kanye West and Kid Cudi have been among the more vocal musical acts about their struggles, others have joined the effort in being bare and transparent by allowing themselves to open up about their own battle.
Along with the aforementioned West and Cudder, we’ve listed other rappers who have addressed the need for solid mental health and taking on the journey of improving their station in life.
For more information about mental health awareness, visit the World Federation for Mental Health’s website for information and resources.
Photo: Getty
1. Lil Wayne
Tunechi let fans in on his battles with mental health on his latest album Tha Carter V.
2. J. Cole
J. Cole has admitted to feeling down and out despite the steady rise of his career. The North Carolina rapper has used his platform to voice the importance of taking care of one’s self in times past.
3. Logic
The Maryland rapper said he dealt with both anxiety and depression. And he also became a champion of suicide prevention by way of his hit song “1-800-273-8255.”
4. Donald Glover AKA Childish Gambino
In 2013, Donald Glover admitted to being depressed in an interview and how he used social media to get through his tough time.
5. Kendrick Lamar
Things might be looking up for K-Dot, but he said that depression visited him during the recording of his acclaimed To Pimp A Butterfly album.
6. Eminem
Slim Shady hasn’t exactly mellowed out on the rhyming tip with ‘Kamikaze’ proving he’s still very much ready to go ballistic. But after battling drug addiction and other problems, Eminem has motivated plenty to face their demons head on.
7. Wale
Wale has rapped about his contending with mental health issues, and has been a strong advocate for others to seek help as needed.
8. Styles P
David Styles is probably the realest rapper on Twitter right now. Along with dispensing wisdom and offering fades, he’s also all about healthy living. After losing his stepdaughter to suicide, Styles admitted to his own journey with battling mental health issues.
9. Kid Cudi
Kid Cudi recently spoke about his recent triumphs over depression, inspiring a legion of fans to also seek help as he did.
10. Kanye West MAGA hatSource:Instagram
While Kanye West has once again deleted his Instagram and Twitter pages, he has been candid via social media and in interviews that he’s combating depression. He recently announced that things were improving.