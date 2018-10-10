Kanye West, Kid Cudi & Others Who Opened Up About Mental Health #WorldMentalHealthDay

In 1992, the World Federation for Mental Health celebrated its first World Mental Health Day, promoting education, advocacy, and awareness about mental health. In the popular genre of Hip-Hop, many figures from that world have been candid both in song and in interviews about their battles with mental health issues.

While in recent times Kanye West and Kid Cudi have been among the more vocal musical acts about their struggles, others have joined the effort in being bare and transparent by allowing themselves to open up about their own battle.

Along with the aforementioned West and Cudder, we’ve listed other rappers who have addressed the need for solid mental health and taking on the journey of improving their station in life.

For more information about mental health awareness, visit the World Federation for Mental Health’s website for information and resources.

—

Photo: Getty