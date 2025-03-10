Subscribe
X Suffered Service Outage, Elon Musk Says It Was Cyberattack

Elon Musk Claims A Cyberattack Is Behind Multiple Service Outages On X, Users Have Thoughts

Published on March 10, 2025
UK Daily Life 2025

Source: Nathan Stirk / Getty / X

Elon Musk is too busy firing and laying off government workers to pay attention to his crappy platform X because it was running like absolute crap on Monday.
X, formerly known as Twitter, has been down for thousands of UK and US users for a good portion of the day. Outage tracking website Downdetector.com reported more than 21,000 incidents of people in the US reporting issues with the platform during the first incident and 10,800 in the UK. The platform reportedly returned to normal around 2:30 a.m. PT, so the outage lasted about 45 minutes in total.

X wasn’t out of the woods yet. Later in the day, around 6:45 a.m. PT, Downdetector.com reported 8,000 incidents, and the platform eventually went down again minutes later. The last time X suffered a significant outage like this was in August 2024, with 66% of users reporting issues with the app, website, and server connections. Since Musk reluctantly acquired the platform for $44 billion and laid off about 80% of its employees, X has been running terribly. According to the Tesla chief, his company suffered a massive cyberattack. “There was (still is) a massive cyberattack against 𝕏. We get attacked every day, but this was done with a lot of resources. Either a large, coordinated group and/or a country is involved,” Musk wrote on his personal X account.  Right now, Musk’s time and attention have been on his DOGE (Department of Government Efficiency), which has been under fire for firing thousands of government employees and shutting down government agencies like USAID as part of the Trunp administration’s efforts to cut government spending and waste. This has been nothing short of the purest of jigs.

X Users Always Deliver The Jokes When The Platform Suffers An Outage

As with every time X goes down, the reactions from users are always hilarious. “When you think Twitter is down but you can’t go on Twitter to see if #TwitterDown is trending because Twitter is down,” one user on X wrote alongside a GIF of Chandler from the show Friends looking sad while looking out of a window. 
Currently, the platform is up and running again, but we won’t be shocked if it goes down again. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

