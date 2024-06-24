Subscribe
X Users Claim Trump’s “Brains Are Pudding” After Latest Rally Rant

Published on June 24, 2024

HipHopWired Featured Video
Former President Donald Trump Speaks At Mar-a-Lago In Florida

Source: Alon Skuy / Getty

Donald Trump’s latest rant defending his past comments at an evangelical conference has convinced even more social media users that he’s truly unstable. 
Days before his highly anticipated first debate with President Joe Biden, Donald Trump’s latest campaign rally rant was his attempt to defend himself from previous bizarre statements including sharks and batteries. But according to many who caught his appearance at the Faith and Freedom Coalition’s “Road to Majority” conference in Washington, D.C. on Saturday (June 22), his remarks made everything worse.

You heard my story, the boat with the shark,” Trump said to the crowd in attendance. “I got killed on that! They thought I was rambling. I’m not rambling. They want to make boats and they are demanding that they all be battery operated,” he said before alleging that he visited a boat yard where they complained that they “can’t get the boat to float” because they are being required to convert to electric power. Trump reiterated the story – including consulting the “uncle at M.I.T.” – that he previously told to rallygoers in Las Vegas, Nevada. “It’s actually not crazy, it’s sort of a smart story,” he concluded. 

The presumptive Republican Party candidate’s remarks also included his claims that he had suffered more wounds due to his huge docket of legal cases. “If I took this shirt off, you would see a beautiful beautiful person. But you would see wounds all over. I’ve taken a lot of wounds I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever,” he said to the crowd. Other remarks included his suggestion to UFC owner and chairman Dana White to create a “migrant fighting league”.

The tirade was met with more shock and disbelief online. “Wow. His brains are pudding,” said X user Spiro’s Ghost after the speech took place. “This is..just…dementia on steroids. He always has to amplify how deteriorated his brain is because he knows it’s getting worse so he thinks if he jokes about it, it makes him seem normal? It just makes him seem even more dementia laden [and] deranged!” Others again highlighted how absurd it was to see him make these comments at a religious conference.

We’ve collected some of the more noteworthy responses to Trump’s rambling below.

1. Keith Olbermann

2. Jake of all Tirades

3. Rick Wilson

4. d0n77ru57

5. Ally Sammarco

6. Sam Stein

7. Tom Mallory

8. Wanda Roe

Donald Trump ufc
