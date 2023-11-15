X Users React To Tasha K Possibly Owing Cardi B & Will Smith Money After Jada Pinkett Says “We’re Suing”

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Will Smith is once again the talk of the internet, and it has nothing to do with his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith’s memoir, but a rumor of him getting freaky with his bestie, Duane Martin. The hilarious part is that this all started on Tasha K’s show, and now the internet is chiming in on her potentially having to pay Cardi B and Will Smith as well.

Okay, here’s a brief rundown of the mess. Brother Bilaal, a man claiming to be Will Smith’s former assistant, decided to take his “tea” to Tasha K’s talk show series, UNWINEWITHTASHAK.

Brother Bilaal told Tasha K that he allegedly walked in on Will Smith and Duane Martin getting freaky, adding to the long-rumored entanglement between the two actors and friends.

As we previously reported, Will Smith’s rep shot down Brother Bilaal’s claims, noting that legal action is being considered.

In an upcoming Breakfast Club Interview, Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett, said that legal action is coming and Brother Bilaal was part of a “money shakedown that didn’t work.”

Jada also claimed that Will Smtih laughed at the idea he was getting his cheeks clapped by Duane Martin.

Social Media Users Think Tasha K Hates Money

X users are also throwing shots at Tasha K, who still owes Cardi B money after a judge ruled that the blogger must pay the Bronx Hip-Hop star more than $3.4 million for spreading salacious lies about the “Bodak Yellow” crafter.

“Tasha K is already losing her home and her car, hiding assets in Africa to avoid paying Cardi B the 4 million dollars she owes. She’s REALLY about to find out fucking with the Smiths,” one X user wrote.

Tasha K tried to get out of paying what she still owes to Cardi B in attempting to file for bankruptcy, but the judge said NAH!

Even pedophile crooner R. Kelly is getting in on the sue Tasha K movement. But that’s a whole other story.

Tasha K, you’re well on your way to being broke for the rest of your life, and it’s only because you can’t seem to stay out of people’s business. m

